Companies
BA

EXCLUSIVE-Boeing wins FAA OK for 737 MAX electrical fix, notifies airlines -sources

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MATT MILLS MCKNIGHT

Boeing Co on Wednesday won approval from U.S. regulators for a fix of an electrical grounding issue that had halted flights for about 100 737 MAX airplanes, clearing the way for their quick return to service after flights were halted in early April, sources told Reuters.

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N on Wednesday won approval from U.S. regulators for a fix of an electrical grounding issue that had halted flights for about 100 737 MAX airplanes, clearing the way for their quick return to service after flights were halted in early April, sources told Reuters.

The largest U.S. planemaker confirmed to Reuters the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had signed off on the service bulletins Boeing sent to carriers on Wednesday on the fixes.

"After gaining final approvals from the FAA, we have issued service bulletins for the affected fleet," Boeing told Reuters.

"We are also completing the work as we prepare to resume deliveries."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA AAL UAL LUV

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular