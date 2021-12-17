EXCLUSIVE-Boeing suspends vaccination requirement for U.S.-based employees -internal document

By Eric M. Johnson

SEATTLE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N has suspended its coronavirus vaccination requirement for U.S.-based employees, according to an internal document seen by Reuters on Friday.

In an internal announcement, Boeing said its decision came after a review of a U.S. District Court ruling earlier this month that halted the enforcement of President Joe Biden's vaccine requirement for federal contractors.

In recent weeks, the number of Boeing employees seeking a vaccine exemption on religious or medical grounds had reached more than 11,000 - or nearly 9% of its U.S. workforce - a level many times higher than executives initially estimated, Reuters first reported.

The reluctance has left executives scrambling for a strategy that keeps employees safe and complies with President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for federal contractors, but avoids an exodus of engineering and factory labor.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Daniel Wallis)

