Companies

EXCLUSIVE-Boeing seeking 'tens of billions' in U.S. government loan-guarantees - sources

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Boeing Co is seeking "tens of billions of dollars" in U.S. government loan-guarantees and other assistance as faces it a looming liquidity crunch from the massive coronavirus economic disruption impacting the entire aviation sector, two people briefed on the matter told Reuters.

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N is seeking "tens of billions of dollars" in U.S. government loan-guarantees and other assistance as faces it a looming liquidity crunch from the massive coronavirus economic disruption impacting the entire aviation sector, two people briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The U.S. planemaker has told lawmakers it needs significant government support to meet liquidity needs, the people said. Boeing confirmed Monday it was in talks with the administration about short-term support, while U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday the U.S. government would provide support. Boeing has noted that typically 70% of its revenue flows to its 17,000 suppliers.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular