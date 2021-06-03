EXCLUSIVE-Boeing offers new 777X freighter as Qatar eyes order, airline says

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 3 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways is weighing a multibillion-dollar investment with a potential order for 30 or more freighters, attracting interest from Boeing BA.N, which has begun offering a freight version of its future 777X jetliner, the airline's chief executive said.

In April, the Gulf carrier said it was interested in a 777X freighter but had not been told by Boeing of any plans to launch one. But speaking to Reuters on Thursday, Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said a cargo 777X was now on the table as the airline ponders a freighter order from Boeing BA.N or Airbus AIR.PA.

Boeing was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Ekaterina Golubkova, Gleb Stolyarov in St Petersburg, Editing by Tim Hepher and David Evans)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.