EXCLUSIVE-Boeing delays some 737 MAX deliveries after new quality defect

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N said on Sunday it will have to perform rework on about 50 undelivered 737 MAX airplanes, potentially delaying near-term deliveries, after its supplier Spirit AeroSystems SPR.N discovered two mis-drilled holes on some fuselages.

Boeing confirmed the findings in response to a Reuters query after industry sources said the problem of spacing had been discovered in holes drilled on a window frame, but the jetmaker said safety was unaffected and existing 737s could keep flying.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Valerie Insinna; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.