EXCLUSIVE-Boeing delays some 737 MAX deliveries after new quality defect

Credit: REUTERS/LINDSEY WASSON

February 04, 2024 — 07:20 pm EST

Written by Tim Hepher and Valerie Insinna for Reuters ->

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N said on Sunday it will have to perform rework on about 50 undelivered 737 MAX airplanes, potentially delaying near-term deliveries, after its supplier Spirit AeroSystems SPR.N discovered two mis-drilled holes on some fuselages.

Boeing confirmed the findings in response to a Reuters query after industry sources said the problem of spacing had been discovered in holes drilled on a window frame, but the jetmaker said safety was unaffected and existing 737s could keep flying.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Valerie Insinna; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
