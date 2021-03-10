EXCLUSIVE-Boeing close to deal with Southwest for 737 MAX order -sources

Companies
Boeing Co is close to a deal to sell dozens of its 737 MAX 7 jets to Southwest Airlines Co, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

SEATTLE, March 10 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N is close to a deal to sell dozens of its 737 MAX 7 jets to Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The proposed deal, which one of the sources said could potentially top 100 firm orders plus significant options, follows intense competition between the smallest member of Boeing's MAX family and the A220 from Airbus SE AIR.PA.

U.S. carrier Southwest said it does not comment on fleet decisions and has nothing to announce. Boeing declined comment.

