EXCLUSIVE-Boeing appoints COO of Defense unit after delays

Boeing appoints COO of Defense unit after delays

Boeing Co has appointed a senior troubleshooter to help turn around loss-making programs at its Defense, Space & Security (BDS) division in what some industry sources view as a potential template for wider efforts to address industrial woes.

Steve Parker, head of Boeing's bomber and fighter programs as well as its St Louis defense plants, has been promoted to the new role of chief operating officer for the division, which makes up almost half of Boeing revenues, industry sources said.

Parker will report to divisional CEO Ted Colbert, they added.

A Boeing spokesperson confirmed last week's appointment, which has not been announced publicly.

