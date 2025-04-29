Bitcoin Magazine



EXCLUSIVE: Bo Hines – Making America “The Global Bitcoin Superpower”

In an exclusive interview, Bo Hines, Executive Director of the President’s Council of Advisors on Digital Assets, lays out the Trump administration’s to make the United States the global Bitcoin superpower.

He discusses the early successes of President Trump’s second term, including ending Operation Choke Point 2.0 and launching the first-ever White House Crypto Summit. Hines reveals details about the creation of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR), budget-neutral accumulation strategies, and the administration’s framing of Bitcoin as “digital gold.”

With support from tech leaders like David Sacks and high-level Treasury coordination, Hines argues the U.S. is poised to lead in Bitcoin adoption, mining, and regulatory clarity. The interview underscores a paradigm shift in Washington: from regulatory hostility to strategic embrace.

Recorded 4/23/25 in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building of the White House

Read more: The Bitcoin Race Has Washington’s Attention

