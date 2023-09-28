EXCLUSIVE-BNP Paribas to track UK staff to enforce office attendance

By Sinead Cruise

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas BNPP.PA has told London-based staff it will track their entry-gate swipes against logins to the bank's computer network to ensure employees meet targets for working from the office, a staff memo seen by Reuters shows.

The Sept. 25 notice to staff in the French bank's London unit said the policy would enable it to "more accurately track space needs on a team-by-team basis" and ensure adherence to "working requirements and fairness across teams".

"This is not a question of trust", said the memo - which was not personally signed by any BNP executive - but the changes would allow the bank to identify and support workers finding it difficult to meet on-site working requirements.

A spokesperson for BNP confirmed the authenticity of the memo but declined further comment. BNP employs more 4,500 people in Britain, with London regarded as its "second headquarters" after Paris, according to its website.

Employees across industries working in large cities have been reluctant to reprise long commutes and say working outside the office supports greater productivity and job satisfaction.

But bosses are worried corporate culture is slipping and junior employees are missing the chance to learn skills by interacting with experienced colleagues.

Earlier this year, JPMorgan staff inundated an internal messaging forum with criticism after its operating committee posted an edict entitled "The importance of being together".

BNP's memo, presented in the format of a Q&A, said staff would not be able to opt out of the tracking.

The bank's USA & Canada divisions have also updated their policy to include "visibility into in-office presence of staff monitoring".

There was no reference in the memo to the bank's French workforce, where the majority of its employees are based.

