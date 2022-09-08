EXCLUSIVE-BNP Paribas' global head of prime services reverses decision to quit

By Sinead Cruise and Lawrence White

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas' BNPP.PA global head of prime services Ashley Wilson has reversed a decision to leave the bank and will now stay, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

A spokesperson for BNP Paribas confirmed the news, but did not comment on the reason for the turnaround.

Wilson, who did not respond to requests for comment on social media or his work email address, moved to the French lender from Deutsche Bank in June 2021.

He had been set to leave the bank in July, Reuters reported at the time, and the bank subsequently confirmed.

Wilson's departure would have marked a high-profile loss for the business, which primarily serves hedge funds, and which BNP Paribas had been building out since 2019 when it agreed to acquire the prime finance business of Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE.

Wilson and his team worked on completing the integration of those businesses, BNP Paribas said in its July statement about his departure.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise and Lawrence White; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Jane Merriman)

