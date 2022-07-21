EXCLUSIVE-BNP Paribas' global head of prime services leaves -source

Adds details

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas' BNPP.PA global head of prime services Ashley Wilson has resigned from the bank, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Wilson, who could not immediately be reached for comment, moved to the French lender from Deutsche Bank in June last year.

The move marks a high-profile departure from the business, which primarily serves hedge funds, and which BNP Paribas had been building out since 2019.

That year it agreed to acquire the prime finance business of Deutsche Bank, and at the end of 2021 the two completed the deal.

The deal involved the transfer of some 900 people from Deutsche Bank to BNP Paribas.

In the first quarter of this year, BNP posted revenue of 1.1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) in its equities and prime services unit, up 61% on the year-earlier period.

($1 = 0.9823 euros)

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise and Lawrence White, editing by Elisa Martinuzzi, Silvia Aloisi and David Evans)

((lawrence.white@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 5083; Reuters Messaging: @ReutersLawrence))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.