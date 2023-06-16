EXCLUSIVE-Blackstone's Horizon head Scott Bommer to leave company - sources

NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group's BX.N Scott Bommer, who oversaw its hedge fund unit's growth strategy Horizon platform, is leaving the company for health reasons, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Bommer, a former hedge fund manager, joined Blackstone in 2021 as a senior managing director when the company was overhauling its $81 billion Blackstone Alternative Asset Management hedge fund unit known as BAAM.

The Blackstone Horizon platform will now be run by an investment committee led by BAAM Global Head Joe Dowling, the sources said.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Diane Craft)

