EXCLUSIVE-Big Telecoms advertising venture set to win EU antitrust nod - sources

BRUSSELS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE, Orange ORAN.PA, Telefonica TEF.MC and Vodafone's VOD.L plan to set up an advertising joint venture to compete with Big Tech is set to win unconditional EU antitrust approval, people familiar with the matter said.

The joint venture marks the telecoms sector's first attempt to take on Meta META.O and Alphabet'S GOOGL.O Google in the lucrative online advertising sector and diversify their revenue streams.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Editing by Louise Heavens)

