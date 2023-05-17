News & Insights

EXCLUSIVE-Big Tech accounting for over 5% of traffic should pay for EU's 5G rollout - telcos

May 17, 2023 — 09:50 am EDT

By Supantha Mukherjee and Elvira Pollina

STOCKHOLM/MILAN, May 17 (Reuters) - Technology companies which account for more than 5% of a telecoms provider's peak average internet traffic should help pay for the rollout of 5G and broadband across Europe, according to a draft proposal by the telecoms industry.

The proposal is part of feedback to the European Commission which launched a consultation into the issue in February. The deadline for responses is Friday.

The document was compiled by GSMA, an association whose members include Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE, Orange ORAN.PA, Telefonica TEF.MC, Telecom Italia TLIT.MI and Vodafone VOD.L, and has not been published.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm and Elvira Pollina in Milan; Editing by Josephine Mason in London)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

