US Markets
UNP

EXCLUSIVE-Biden's emergency board recommends up to 7% rail worker pay raises

Contributors
David Shepardson Reuters
Lisa Baertlein Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ERIN SCOTT

U.S. President Joe Biden's emergency board tasked with helping major freight railroads and unions end a contract negotiation stalemate on Tuesday proposed annual wage increases of between 4% and 7% through 2024, according to a report seen by Reuters.

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's emergency board tasked with helping major freight railroads and unions end a contract negotiation stalemate on Tuesday proposed annual wage increases of between 4% and 7% through 2024, according to a report seen by Reuters.

The board also recommended in its 119-page report a 3% increase for 2020 and 3.5% for 2021, when the rail workers did not have a contract, along with five $1,000 annual bonuses and an additional paid day off.

Talks between major freight railroads, including Union Pacific UNP.N, Berkshire Hathaway-owned BRKa.N BNSF, and CSX CSX.O, and unions representing 115,000 workers have dragged on for more than two years.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Lisa Baertlein; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UNPCSX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular