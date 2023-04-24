News & Insights

EXCLUSIVE-Biden to veto legislation to block solar tariff waivers -officials

Credit: REUTERS/NATHAN FRANDINO

April 24, 2023 — 10:23 am EDT

Written by Jeff Mason for Reuters ->

By Jeff Mason

WASHINGTON, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will veto congressional efforts to overturn his policy to waive solar tariffs on four Southeast Asian nations for two years, White House officials told Reuters on Monday.

In June Biden waived tariffs on solar panels from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam in an effort to create a "bridge" while U.S. manufacturing ramped up.

Last week a U.S. House of Representatives committee voted in favor of restoring the tariffs on the solar panels from the four countries, reversing Biden's suspension. That legislation is expected to come up for a full vote in the House.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((jeff.mason@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 898 8300; On Twitter: @jeffmason1; Reuters Messaging: jeff.mason.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
