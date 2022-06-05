EXCLUSIVE-Biden to use executive action to spark stalled solar projects amid tariff probe -sources

By Jeff Mason

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will use executive action on Monday to seek to bridge a solar panel supply gap and kickstart stalled U.S. solar projects after a Commerce Department probe effectively froze imports from key foreign suppliers, sources familiar with the matter said.

Biden also will invoke the Defense Production Act to spur U.S. manufacturing of solar panels and other clean technologies in the future with the support of loans and grants, the sources said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Additional reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Tom Hogue) ((jeff.mason@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 898 8300; On Twitter: @jeffmason1; Reuters Messaging: jeff.mason.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net)) Keywords: USA BIDEN/SOLAR (EXCLUSIVE, URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.