EXCLUSIVE-Biden to use executive action to spark stalled solar projects amid tariff probe -sources

Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

By Jeff Mason

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will use executive action on Monday to seek to bridge a solar panel supply gap and kickstart stalled U.S. solar projects after a Commerce Department probe effectively froze imports from key foreign suppliers, sources familiar with the matter said.

Biden also will invoke the Defense Production Act to spur U.S. manufacturing of solar panels and other clean technologies in the future with the support of loans and grants, the sources said.

