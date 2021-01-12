EXCLUSIVE-Biden to name Gary Gensler as U.S. SEC chair, sources say

US Markets

Biden to name Gary Gensler as U.S. SEC chair

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Gary Gensler, a top financial regulator under the Obama administration, is expected to be named chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by President-elect Joe Biden in coming days, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Gensler was chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) from 2009 to 2014, and since November has led Biden's transition plan for financial industry oversight.

Gensler did not respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Biden did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

