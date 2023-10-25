News & Insights

US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-Biden set to speak with China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Friday, sources say

Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

October 25, 2023 — 08:39 pm EDT

Written by Trevor Hunnicutt for Reuters ->

By Trevor Hunnicutt

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is expected to speak with Wang Yi when China's top diplomat visits the White House this week, according to two U.S. officials familiar with planning for the visit.

Wang, who is set to meet Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan, at the White House on Friday could see Biden in person at that time, according to one of the people.

The White House declined to comment.

It comes as U.S. and Chinese officials set the stage for a long-sought, one-on-one meeting between Biden and Xi at November's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco. Xi and Biden last met at a summit in Bali last November.

Wang is also set to meet Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his trip to Washington this Thursday through Saturday. Several top U.S. officials including Blinken met their Chinese counterparts in Beijing this summer.

Biden said during a press conference on Wednesday he plans to "compete" with China "according to the international rules - economically, politically, and other ways - but I'm not looking for conflict." He also warned Chinese officials against aggression toward the Philippines.

For his part, Xi said on Wednesday China is willing to cooperate with the United States as both sides manage their differences and work together to respond to global challenges, according to Chinese state media.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Heather Timmons and Lincoln Feast.)

((trevor.hunnicutt@tr.com; +1 (332) 219 1571; twitter.com/TrevorNews; Reuters Messaging: trevor.hunnicutt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.