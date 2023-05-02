EXCLUSIVE-Biden planning in-person campaign fundraisers as soon as next week

WASHINGTON, May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is gearing up for his first fundraising events as soon as next week to help kick off his 2024 re-election campaign, according to people briefed on the plans.

Some of the events being planned for Biden include a reception and dinner that could take place in New York City on May 10.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Chris Reese)

((trevor.hunnicutt@tr.com; +1 (332) 219 1571; twitter.com/TrevorNews; Reuters Messaging: trevor.hunnicutt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.