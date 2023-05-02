News & Insights

US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-Biden planning in-person campaign fundraisers as soon as next week

Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

May 02, 2023 — 01:47 pm EDT

Written by Trevor Hunnicutt for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is gearing up for his first fundraising events as soon as next week to help kick off his 2024 re-election campaign, according to people briefed on the plans.

Some of the events being planned for Biden include a reception and dinner that could take place in New York City on May 10.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Chris Reese)

((trevor.hunnicutt@tr.com; +1 (332) 219 1571; twitter.com/TrevorNews; Reuters Messaging: trevor.hunnicutt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.