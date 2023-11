WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to meet with Indonesian President Joko Widodo as soon as Monday at the White House, a source familiar said on Tuesday.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicut; writing by Paul Grant)

