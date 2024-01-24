News & Insights

US Markets
LMT

EXCLUSIVE-Biden administration urges US Congress to approve F-16 sale to Turkey -sources

Credit: REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

January 24, 2024 — 03:54 pm EST

Written by Humeyra Pamuk, Patricia Zengerle, Mike Stone for Reuters ->

By Humeyra Pamuk, Patricia Zengerle and Mike Stone

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's White House sent a letter to members of Congress on Wednesday urging approval of a $20 billion sale of Lockheed Martin LMT.N F-16 aircraft and modernization kits to Turkey, three sources familiar with the letter told Reuters.

Turkey's parliament ratified Sweden's NATO membership bid on Tuesday, clearing a major hurdle to expanding the Western military alliance after 20 months of delay. The sources said the letter was sent on Wednesday, and that the administration has not yet formally notified Congress of plans for the sale.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Patricia Zengerle and Mike Stone; Editing by Leslie Adler and Ros Russell)

((patricia.zengerle@thomsonreuters.com, www.twitter.com/ReutersZengerle; 001-202-898-8390;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.