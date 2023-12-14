News & Insights

EXCLUSIVE-Biden administration to recognize methodology favored by ethanol industry for SAF credits

December 14, 2023

Written by Stephanie Kelly and Jarrett Renshaw for Reuters

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is expected this week to recognize a methodology favored by the ethanol industry that will offer guidance on how companies can gain access to credits for sustainable aviation fuel production, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

For months the administration has been divided over whether to recognize the Department of Energy's Greenhouse Gases, Regulated Emissions and Energy Use in Technologies (GREET) model, which would enable ethanol-based SAF to qualify for tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act, President Joe Biden's signature climate law.

