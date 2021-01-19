EXCLUSIVE-Biden administration eyes creating White House antitrust czar -sources

By Diane Bartz and Nandita Bose

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is considering creating a White House position to focus on competition policy and issues relating to antitrust, two sources familiar with the situation said.

The idea remains under consideration and the Biden White House may not ultimately move on this, one of the sources said.

"It is yet to be determined if this will be more of a coordinator kind of a role or if this person will really sit at the White House," said one source.

Antitrust enforcement has emerged as an issue the Biden transition team has been paying close attention to.

On Saturday, Reuters reported that two former Obama administration officials have emerged as Biden's front-runners for the top antitrust job at the Department of Justice.

