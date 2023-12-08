News & Insights

EXCLUSIVE-Biden administration asks Congress to approve sale of Israeli tank rounds

December 08, 2023 — 03:31 pm EST

Written by Humeyra Pamuk for Reuters ->

By Humeyra Pamuk

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Biden administration has asked Congress to approve the sale of 45,000 shells for Israel's Merkava tanks for use in its offensive against Hamas in Gaza, according to a U.S. official and a former U.S. official.

The request is being made even as concerns grow about the use of U.S. weapons in a war that has killed thousands of civilians in the Palestinian enclave since Israel responded to an attack on Oct. 7 by Hamas militants.

A State Department spokesperson said as a matter of policy, "we do not confirm or comment on proposed defense transfers or sales until they have been formally notified to Congress."

