News & Insights

Commodities
BHP

EXCLUSIVE-BHP inks tentative sales deals for Canadian potash

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 04, 2024 — 09:23 am EST

Written by Rod Nickel for Reuters ->

By Rod Nickel

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 4 (Reuters) - BHP BHP.AX has signed non-binding sales agreements for all potash production from both phases of the Canadian mine it is building in Jansen, Saskatchewan, and will look to convert those into firm offtakes within 12-18 months, a senior executive told Reuters.

BHP Chief Commercial Officer Ragnar Udd said the company is also not interested in acquiring the idled Cobre Panama copper mine from First Quantum Minerals FM.TO.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg)

((rod.nickel@tr.com; X: @RodNickel_Rtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHP
FM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.