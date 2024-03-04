EXCLUSIVE-BHP inks tentative sales deals for Canadian potash

By Rod Nickel

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 4 (Reuters) - BHP BHP.AX has signed non-binding sales agreements for all potash production from both phases of the Canadian mine it is building in Jansen, Saskatchewan, and will look to convert those into firm offtakes within 12-18 months, a senior executive told Reuters.

BHP Chief Commercial Officer Ragnar Udd said the company is also not interested in acquiring the idled Cobre Panama copper mine from First Quantum Minerals FM.TO.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg)

