EXCLUSIVE-Bertelsmann's RTL scraps plan to sell stake in French TV Group M6

Bertelsmann's RTL Group has scrapped a plan to sell its controlling stake in French TV group M6, the Luxembourg-based media group said on Monday, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

MILAN/PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Bertelsmann's RTL Group AUDK.LU has scrapped a plan to sell its controlling stake in French TV group M6 MMTP.PA, the Luxembourg-based media group said on Monday, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

RTL and Bouygues BOUY.PA, the parent group of France's biggest private TV network TF1 TFFP.PA, ended a plan to merge M6 and TF1 into a national television champion last month, saying demands by the French competition authority made it unworkable.

RTL was "inundated" with expressions of interest in its 48% stake in the French TV network after the collapse of the TF1-M6 merger plan, its boss Thomas Rabe said shortly after.

Rabe had added that going on with a sale of the M6 stake was only an option.

