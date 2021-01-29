US Markets
VIV

EXCLUSIVE-Bertelsmann explores potential sale of French media group M6 -sources

Contributors
Gwénaëlle Barzic Reuters
Arno Schuetze Reuters
Published

Germany's Bertelsmann has approached potential bidders including French media giant Vivendi and Altice Europe to sell its controlling stake in French broadcast group M6, sources close to the matter told Reuters.

By Gwénaëlle Barzic and Arno Schuetze

PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Germany's Bertelsmann BTGG.F has approached potential bidders including French media giant Vivendi VIV.PA and Altice Europe to sell its controlling stake in French broadcast group M6 MMTP.PA, sources close to the matter told Reuters.

Bertelsmann is hoping to clinch a deal potentially worth about 3 billion euros ($3.64 billion) for Metropole Television SA, commonly known as M6 Group and home to France's biggest private radio station, RTL, two sources said on condition of anonymity.

M6 rival TF1 group TFFP.PA and Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky have also been approached, the sources said, adding that Bertelsmann has yet to hire banks for any formal sales process and talks remain at a preliminary stage.

Bertelsmann, M6, Vivendi, TF1 and telecoms company Altice declined to comment. Representatives for Kretinsky were not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Gwénaëlle Barzic and Arno Schuetze Additional reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Klaus Lauer Editing by Pamela Barbaglia and David Goodman )

((pamela.barbaglia@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427723; Reuters Messaging: pamela.barbaglia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIV TFFP VIE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular