EXCLUSIVE-Bayer's Monsanto, India's NSL settle long-running intellectual property dispute

By Aditya Kalra and Mayank Bhardwaj

NEW DELHI, March 26 (Reuters) - Bayer AG said on Friday it had reached an "amicable settlement" in its Monsanto unit's long-running intellectual property dispute with Indian seed maker Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd NUZI.NS (NSL).

In a statement to Reuters, the German company said it had resolved "outstanding issues and differences" over the dispute, giving no further details. Two sources familiar with the matter said the companies had reached a legal settlement that would end all ongoing litigation.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Mayank Bhardwaj Editing by Peter Graff)

((mayank.bhardwaj@thomsonreuters.com; +91-11-4954 8030; Twitter: @MayankBhardwaj9; Reuters Messaging: mayank.bhardwaj.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.