EXCLUSIVE-Bayer's Monsanto, India's NSL settle long-running intellectual property dispute

Published
NEW DELHI, March 26 (Reuters) - Bayer AG said on Friday it had reached an "amicable settlement" in its Monsanto unit's long-running intellectual property dispute with Indian seed maker Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd NUZI.NS (NSL).

In a statement to Reuters, the German company said it had resolved "outstanding issues and differences" over the dispute, giving no further details. Two sources familiar with the matter said the companies had reached a legal settlement that would end all ongoing litigation.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Mayank Bhardwaj Editing by Peter Graff)

