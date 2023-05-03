News & Insights

US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-Barrick not interested in bidding for Teck's copper assets

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 03, 2023 — 09:46 am EDT

Written by Divya Rajagopal for Reuters ->

By Divya Rajagopal

TORONTO, May 3 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO is not interested in bidding for the copper assets of Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO as there are fewer synergies between the companies, CEO Mark Bristow said in an interview with Reuters.

Bristow's comments come at a time when Canadian mining company Teck has rebuffed a $22.5 billion unsolicited bid from Swiss mining company Glencore Plc GLEN.L and said it is exploring its own simplified diversification that includes opening its metals and coal business to a competitive bidding process.

"We don't think we bring any synergies to that party," Bristow told Reuters, adding that even if Teck does a clean split of its copper and coal business, its debt is a problem.

"We would just have to take over the debt and we still get the assets that don't bring synergies."

Teck last month withdrew its plan to split its coal and metals business after it failed to receive shareholders' approval. The company's board rejected the offer from Glencore and said it will come up with a new simplified plan of separation.

(Reporting by Divya Rajagopal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((divya.rajagopal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.