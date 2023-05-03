EXCLUSIVE-Barrick not interested in bidding for Teck's copper assets

By Divya Rajagopal

TORONTO, May 3 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO is not interested in bidding for the copper assets of Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO as there are fewer synergies between the companies, CEO Mark Bristow said in an interview with Reuters.

Bristow's comments come at a time when Canadian mining company Teck has rebuffed a $22.5 billion unsolicited bid from Swiss mining company Glencore Plc GLEN.L and said it is exploring its own diversification that includes opening its metals and coal business to a competitive bidding process.

