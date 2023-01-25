EXCLUSIVE-Bank of Canada's Macklem says he is 'not even thinking' of cutting rates

OTTAWA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem on Wednesday said he was focused on whether interest rates would need to go higher and is not even considering cutting them as part of the fight against inflation.

Macklem made his remarks in an interview with Reuters after earlier announcing a rate hike and saying the central bank would pause to see how the economy was reacting to tightening.

"As things start to get more back to normal, at some point, yes, we probably will be thinking about some modest cuts in interest rates," Macklem said.

"But inflation is still over 6%. We're not talking about cuts. We're not even thinking about cuts ... the question really we're asking ourselves is, 'Have we done enough?' We're pausing to assess whether we've done enough," Macklem said.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer and David Ljunggren)

((Reuters Ottawa bureau, +1 647 480 7921; david.ljunggren@tr.com)) Keywords: CANADA CENBANK/MACKLEM RATES

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.