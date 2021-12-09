EXCLUSIVE-Bank of Canada to leave inflation target unchanged after review - source

By Steve Scherer

OTTAWA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will leave its inflation target at 2% in a framework renewal to be announced soon, but will include new language on the importance of employment to the economy, a source familiar with the process said on Thursday.

The central bank and the finance ministry review the inflation target, which expires at year-end, every five years. It has been set at the 2% midpoint of a 1-3% control range for the last 30 years.

For the first time since 1995, the central bank reviewed not only the target but also four alternative frameworks, including average inflation targeting, a strategy the U.S. Federal Reserve adopted last year, and a dual mandate incorporating employment data.

But it is sticking with its current inflation targeting mechanism, said the source.

"The upcoming announcement will be a very clear reaffirmation of the centrality of the inflation target," said the source, who was not authorized to speak on the record.

"But it's not a photocopy of last time. There's a little bit of updating to reflect what the bank is already doing - some updating of the language to reflect the consideration the bank is already giving to employment factors."

The Bank of Canada and the finance ministry declined to comment.

Canada's inflation rate matched an 18-year high of 4.7% in October, the seventh consecutive month above the 1-3% control range.

"We are very cognizant of the current context in which this renewal is happening – inflation and affordability are real concerns," the source said. "Ensuring that the bank continues to be able to tackle these issues is first and foremost the goal."

The central bank has taken a flexible approach to its framework during the pandemic to allow the jobs and the economy to rebound while supply chain bottlenecks and rising energy prices pushed up overall costs.

In May, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said he was concerned about the uneven impact of the pandemic on employment. By November it was well above pre-COVID levels, but he indicated that slack in the economy had not been fully absorbed.

On Wednesday, the bank held its key overnight interest rate unchanged, as expected, and said inflation was broadening, though the Omicron coronavirus variant had created "renewed uncertainty."

Earlier on Thursday the bank's deputy governor, Toni Gravelle, said it was concerned the factors fueling price increases could last longer than expected, leading to more persistent inflation.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Denny Thomas and John Stonestreet)

