EXCLUSIVE-As India frowns on paying for Russian oil with yuan, some payments held up, sources say

By Nidhi Verma and Aftab Ahmed

NEW DELHI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Indian government's discomfort over letting state-controlled refiners pay for Russian oil imports with Chinese currency has held up the payment for at least seven cargoes, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The tussle over payment has not disrupted deliveries so far, with Russian firms such as Rosneft continuing to supply state-controlled Indian refiners, who are seeking alternative ways for settlement.

But refiners often face problems in settling oil trade with Moscow after the United States and European Union imposed a price cap of $60 a barrel on Russian oil, forcing buyers to use alternatives such as Emirati dirhams for cargoes that have gone above the cap as oil prices have risen.

Reuters reported in July that Indian refiners began using yuan to pay for some oil from Russian sellers, while continuing to use dollars and dirhams to settle most of their Russian oil purchases.

The Indian government, however, has become uncomfortable with using yuan for settlement, two finance ministry officials told Reuters.

It is unclear whether the government actually instructed state refiners to stop paying in yuan, but New Delhi's disapproval is plain.

"It is not banned and if a private firm has yuan to settle its trade, the government will not stop it, but it will neither encourage nor facilitate such trade," said a ministry official.

Indian refiners buy most of their Russian oil from traders, while making some direct purchases from Russian entities.

EXTRA CONVERSION COSTS

Rosneft, Gazprom and Gazprom Neft did not reply to requests for comment.

State-run Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS, the country's top refiner, has used yuan and other currencies to pay for Russian oil, Reuters reported previously.

Private Indian refiners have continued to pay in yuan and other currencies for Russian oil imports, sources said, with most Indian purchases of Russian oil paid in dirham.

Indian Oil, BPCL and HPCL and the country's oil and finance ministries did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

However, in India some people see using the yuan as benefitting China, when ties between the two neighbours remain strained after a border clash in 2020 in which 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese troops were killed.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma Editing by Tony Munroe & Simon Cameron-Moore)

