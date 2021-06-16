US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-Argentine meat packers reach preliminary export deal with government -source

Jorge Otaola Reuters
Maximilian Heath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARCOS BRINDICCI

BUENOS AIRES, June 16 (Reuters) - Argentine meat packers have reached a preliminary deal with the government that will allow them to partially reopen beef exports after a month-long suspension aimed at cutting domestic food price inflation, an industry source said on Wednesday.

