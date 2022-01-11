EXCLUSIVE-Argentine grains ships cutting cargoes by 30% amid 'record' river decline, ports chamber says

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Argentine grains ships leaving the main farming hub of Rosario are having to cut cargoes by some 30% due to a renewed "record" plunge in water levels of the Parana River, the head of the local ports chamber told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Parana, which carries some 80% of Argentina's farm exports, is key for shipments of soy, wheat and corn from the South American country, which is the world's top exporter of processed soy and the second largest of corn.

"The ships are leaving with 30% less cargo", said Guillermo Wade, manager of Argentina's Chamber of Port and Maritime Activities (CAPyM), adding that this equated to 13,000 tonnes less cargo in a Handymax ship and 16,000 tonnes less in a Panamax.

"Today was the record of the river level decline."

The Parana had risen since hitting a 77-year low in the middle of last year that had hindered grains transport, but has now dropped again to hit a new low-point at Rosario amid a heat-wave gripping the country and low rainfall upriver.

