EXCLUSIVE-Argentina's YPF will not modify its bond revamp offer -industry source

Argentine state oil company YPF will not modify its bond restructuring offer to investors before the offer expires on Friday, an industry source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Argentine state oil company YPF will not modify its bond restructuring offer to investors before the offer expires on Friday, an industry source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

