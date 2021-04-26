EXCLUSIVE-Argentina's Buenos Aires province to open new talks with bondholders - spokesperson

BUENOS AIRES, April 26 (Reuters) - Argentina's Buenos Aires province will open new talks with key bondholders aimed at amending its debt restructuring offer, a spokesperson for the province told Reuters on Monday.

