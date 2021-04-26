EXCLUSIVE-Argentina's Buenos Aires province to open new talks with bondholders - spokesperson

Adds quote, context

BUENOS AIRES, April 26 (Reuters) - Argentina's Buenos Aires province will open new talks with key bondholders aimed at amending its debt restructuring offer, a spokesperson for the province told Reuters on Monday.

The province seeks to exchange about $7 billion in bonds while Argentina struggles to end a three-year recession that has been exacerbated by double-digit inflation and fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline for renegotiating the debt has been extended to May 7.

"We are going to open a round of consultations with the main bondholders in the coming days, for the province to make a new offer. Based on that, an amendment would be made to the original proposal. The idea is to resolve the issue of the debt," the provincial government spokesperson told Reuters.

Buenos Aires is Argentina's most populous province and the main engine of the country's economy.

(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin, writing by Hugh Bronstein)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.