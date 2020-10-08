EXCLUSIVE-Argentina's Bioceres expects key Brazil green-light on GMO wheat in early 2021

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Argentina's biotechnology firm Bioceres SA BIOX.BA is targeting Brazilian approval for its HB4 drought-resistant GMO wheat before the start of the crop's next season around March, the company's chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

Argentina approved HB4 on Wednesday, making it the first country to approve a strain of GMO wheat, though Bioceres will not be able to market the crop without approval for import by Brazil, the biggest destination for Argentine wheat.

"We hope that they (Brazil) can make a decision soon. We expect this before the next wheat season in the southern hemisphere, which will begin next autumn and is a process that is already well advanced," CEO Federico Trucco told Reuters.

He added, however, that even with the green light from Brazil, it "does not mean that the company, having that approval, immediately commercially launches the technology" and that the firm would look to get approval in other markets.

"We will be as careful as possible in each international market," he said, adding he understood the "fears" of people within the sector concerned about the potential impact on the global market for non-GMO Argentine wheat.

Brazil's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Last year, 45% of the 11.3 million tonnes of wheat exported by Argentina was shipped to Brazil.

While genetic modification has been used widely for corn and soybeans to improve yield or make crops more robust, GMO wheat has not been approved anywhere for commercial production. The grain is primarily used for human consumption.

Growers and importers also remain wary of the technology.

"At the end of the day, beyond the approvals, the success of this will depend on the consumer, on their level of acceptance, something no government can guarantee and which is something that is won day by day," Trucco said.

Trucco added that HB4, a seed developed by Trigall Genetics, Bioceres' joint venture with French seed firm Florimond Desprez, could help bring more stability to marginal areas with uncertain harvests at a time of growing focus on changing climates.

Trucco added that approval from China for its GMO soy product could happen between the end of 2020 and early 2021.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by Adam Jourdan, Chris Reese and Richard Chang)

