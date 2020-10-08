EXCLUSIVE-Argentina's Bioceres expects key Brazil green-light on GMO wheat in early 2021

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Argentina's biotechnology firm Bioceres SA BIOX.BA is targeting Brazilian approval for its HB4 drought-resistant GMO wheat before the start of the crop's next season around March next year, the company chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

Argentina approved HB4 on Wednesday, making it the first country in the world to approve a strain of GMO wheat, though Bioceres will not be able to market the crop without approval for import by Brazil, the biggest destination for Argentine wheat.

"We hope that they (Brazil) can make a decision soon, we expect this before the next wheat season in the southern hemisphere, which will begin next autumn and is a process that is already well advanced," CEO Federico Trucco told Reuters.

He added, however, that even with the green light from Brazil, it "does not mean that the company, having that approval, immediately commercially launches the technology" and that the firm would look to get approval in other markets.

"We will be as careful as possible in each international market," he said.

HB4 is a patented seed technology developed by Trigall Genetics, Bioceres' joint venture with French seed firm Florimond Desprez.

Trucco added that a pending approval from China for its GMO soy product could happen between the end of 2020 and early 2021.

Brazil's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

