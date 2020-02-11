EXCLUSIVE-Argentina's Aerolineas to add new flights to New York and Madrid - chairman

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Aerolineas Argentinas will add new flights to New York and Madrid as the government-controlled carrier seeks to ramp up sales outside its home country and boost income in an effort to beat back persistent operating losses.

In an exclusive interview with Reuters, the chairman of Argentina's namesake airline said he expects income to hit $1.7 billion dollars in 2020, in line with the previous year, thanks to the sale of nearly 13 million tickets.

"If we can carry out our growth plan, the company's deficit will gradually be reduced," said Pablo Ceriani, who took over as chairman of the company's board in December under incoming Argentine president Alberto Fernandez.

(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin, writing by Dave Sherwood and Hugh Bronstein Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.