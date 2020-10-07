EXCLUSIVE-Argentina to approve Bioceres drought resistant GMO wheat -government document

World Markets
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Argentina will approve the commercialization of HB4 drought-resistant GMO wheat by biotechnology firm Bioceres SA BIOX.BA, according to a government document seen by Reuters that is expected to be published in the official gazette on Thursday.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 5830 7443;))

