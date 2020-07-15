US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-Argentina farm minister says no plan to hike grains export taxes

Contributor
Hugh Bronstein Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Argentina does not plan to increase grains export taxes despite the government's need for revenue as the coronavirus pushes the country into a deep recession this year, Agriculture Minister Luis Basterra told Reuters on Wednesday.

By Hugh Bronstein

BUENOS AIRES, July 15 (Reuters) - Argentina does not plan to increase grains export taxes despite the government's need for revenue as the coronavirus pushes the country into a deep recession this year, Agriculture Minister Luis Basterra told Reuters on Wednesday.

Farmers in the vast Pampas grains belt had worried that the cash-strapped government, embroiled in a complicated restructuring of $65 billion in sovereign bonds, might raise taxes on international shipments of wheat, corn and soy.

Asked if the government was planning to increase those levies, Basterra said: "No. We have to deal with our need for dollars by increasing production, not by increasing taxes. We need growers to increase planting area and increase investment in order to increase crop yields."

Basterra spoke on the sidelines of an event in Buenos Aires.

"Higher export taxes would have meant less investment in inputs like fertilizers, fungicides, machinery and technology in general. So this is good news," said Santiago del Solar, a farmer in the bread basket province of Buenos Aires.

Argentina is a major wheat, corn and soybean exporter as well as the world's No. 1 supplier of soymeal livestock feed used to fatten hogs, poultry and cattle from Europe to Southeast Asia.

Wheat exports from Argentina are currently taxed at 12%, corn at 12%, soybeans at 33% and soymeal also at 33%.

The government is gasping for revenue as the Argentine economy is expected by private analysts to shrink by about 12% this year, pressured by a lockdown that began in March against the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein in Buenos Aires Additional reporting by Maximilian Heath in Buenos Aires Editing by Adam Jourdan and Matthew Lewis)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities World Markets

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular