EXCLUSIVE-Argentina bondholder group makes new debt offer to govt -sources

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - One of Argentina's creditor groups has submitted a new offer to the country's government valued at around 54.5 cents per bond, bondholder sources have told Reuters.

The Argentina Creditor Committee (ACC), which includes over 30 funds and investment firms, made the offer after smoothing out recent internal tensions. It hopes it could also get the backing of the two other main creditor groups involved in debt talks.

"The idea is to try and get broad support," one bondholder told Reuters on the condition of anonymity.

