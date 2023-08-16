EXCLUSIVE-ArcelorMittal weighs possible bid for US Steel -sources

By Greg Roumeliotis and Emma-Victoria Farr

Aug 16 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal SA MT.ASMT.LU, the world's second-largest steelmaker, is considering a potential offer for U.S. Steel Corp X.N, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

ArcelorMittal is discussing a possible offer with its investment bankers, and there is no certainty that it will press ahead with it, the sources said.

If it does launch a bid, it could mark the escalation of a bidding war that is already underway for U.S. Steel, following offers from Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF.N and Esmark Inc for more than $7 billion.

The sources requested anonymity because the deliberations are confidential. Representatives for ArcelorMittal and U.S. Steel did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

U.S. Steel shares rose 5.2% to $31.81 in New York on Wednesday afternoon. That compares to bids from Cleveland-Cliffs and Esmark that were both worth $35 per share when submitted. Esmark's offer is all cash, while Cleveland-Cliffs would pay for the deal half with cash and half with its own stock.

ArcelorMittal's deliberations come after U.S. Steel said on Sunday it had launched a process to explore interest from potential acquirers. The United Steelworkers union supports Cleveland-Cliffs' bid, however U.S. Steel has rebuffed it as "unreasonable".

U.S. Steel became an acquisition target following several quarters of falling revenue and declining profits, as it struggled with high raw material and energy costs.

ArcelorMittal, like its peers, has also been grappling with a slowdown in demand, as global economic growth slows. Last month it reported a second-quarter profit of $2.6 billion, half that of a year ago.

ArcelorMittal has said that global steel demand excluding China is expected to grow 1-2% this year, down from a previously forecast range of 2-3%, due to higher U.S. interest rates and weak construction activity in Europe.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Emma- Victoria Farr in Frankfurt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Anirban.Sen@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @asenjourno; Reuters Messaging: Signal/Telegram/Whatsapp - +1-646-705-9409))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.