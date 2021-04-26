EXCLUSIVE-ArcelorMittal, Vattenfall form hydrogen consortium with Shell, Airbus

By Vera Eckert and Tom Käckenhoff

FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal MT.LU, the world's top steelmaker, and Swedish utility Vattenfall VATN.UL have teamed up with Shell RDSa.L, Airbus AIR.PA and other heavyweights to cut emissions in industrial processes by using hydrogen, two executives said.

One focus of the 12-member consortium, which also includes Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 7011.T, will be the production of carbon-neutral steel in the port city of Hamburg, the executives said.

"Within the Hamburg hydrogen co-operation, we will be able to save one million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) annually (up to 2030)," ArcelorMittal executive Uwe Braun said.

As part of the plan, Vattenfall will idle its Moorburg coal-to-power plant and convert the site to green hydrogen made from renewables while steelmaker ArcelorMittal will be one of its anchor consumers.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Tom Käckenhoff; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654; @EckertVera;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.