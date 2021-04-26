Companies
EXCLUSIVE-ArcelorMittal, Vattenfall form hydrogen consortium with Shell, Airbus

Vera Eckert Reuters
Tom Käckenhoff Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AGENCJA GAZETA

FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal MT.LU, the world's top steelmaker, and Swedish utility Vattenfall VATN.UL have teamed up with Shell RDSa.L, Airbus AIR.PA and other heavyweights to cut emissions in industrial processes by using hydrogen, two executives said.

One focus of the 12-member consortium, which also includes Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 7011.T, will be the production of carbon-neutral steel in the port city of Hamburg, the executives said.

