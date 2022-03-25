Markets
EXCLUSIVE-Apple has not fully complied with order to open up App Store - ACM

Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

Apple has yet to fully comply with an order to open its App Store to rival forms of payment for dating apps in the Netherlands and faces another fine next week unless it tweaks its proposal, Dutch antitrust watchdog ACM said on Friday.

ACM has to date slapped weekly 5 million euro ($5.5 million) fines on the iPhone maker since January, with the ninth penalty handed out this week.

Apple submitted a fresh proposal to the ACM this week in a bid to halt the sanction.

($1 = 0.9102 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jan Harvey)

