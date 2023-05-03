EXCLUSIVE-Apollo will seek approval from regulators to take majority stake in SAS - source

By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, Greg Roumeliotis and Marie Mannes

COPENHAGEN/NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. asset manager Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N plans to apply for approval from Swedish and Danish regulators to take a majority stake in SAS AB SAS.ST as part of the Scandinavian airline's rescue plan, a source familiar with the matter said.

The news of interest from the U.S. asset manager sent the embattled carrier's shares up some 14% in morning trade.

Such a deal would be a test of European Union rules, which prevent more than 50% of an airline being held outside the bloc of 27 members.

Given a large part of Apollo's capital originates from Europe-based investors, the fund hopes it can get approval for a deal, according to the source who declined to be identified because the matter is confidential.

No final decision has yet been made on a possible investment, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The first source said that a deal could be done before the year-end.

Apollo and SAS declined to comment.

The move comes as the airline looks for large investors and seeks to raise equity as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan.

